Michelle Kim Hackbarth, 49, of Owensboro, passed away February 1st, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born March 7, 1972, in Manhattan, Kansas, to the late Connie Kim Easland. Michelle enjoyed biking, walking on the beach, and helping others in need. Above all, she adored her grandbabies. Michelle was kind to everyone she met and will be remembered for always having a smile on her face.
Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Eddie Jackson and Robert Easland.
Michelle is survived by her husband of 26 years, Ken Hackbarth; her children, Jordan Hackbarth, Jessica (Zach) Warmbrodt, and Kaitlin Hackbarth; and her grandchildren, Kaylee, Zoey, Michael, and Zachery.
A private funeral service will be held at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
