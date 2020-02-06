HARTFORD — Michelle Lynn Mason, 45, of Hartford, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. She was employed at Wayland Alexander Elementary School and was a member of Narrows Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert and Dorothy Smith; and paternal grandparents, Richard and Betty Mosley.
Survivors include her father, Freddy and Sharon Mason of Beaver Dam; her mother, Kathy and Cliff Burden of Hartford; a daughter, Whitney Michelle (Eddie) Burden of Hartford; one grandchild, Lyla Michelle Burden; three sisters, Shannon (Josh) Huff of Hartford, Piper Mason of Owensboro and Cassie Burden of Greenville; three brothers, Lil’ Fred Mason of Hartford, Luke Burden (Lindsey Burden) of Beaver Dam and Joey (Randy) Burden of Hartford; and two nieces, Katelynn Mason and Paxton Huff, both of Hartford.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with burial in Providence-Smith Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at gearyfuneral.com.
Commented