MCHENRY — Michelle “Mamaw” Himes, 48, of McHenry passed away Sunday at Nortons Hospital in Louisville. She was born Aug. 14, 1973, in Hartford to William “Von” Minton and Angela McNeely Minton. Michelle was a homemaker and member of McHenry Baptist Church. She loved being a Mamaw and spending time with her grandchildren and family. Michelle had a generous heart and as her last act of kindness on earth, she was an organ donor to help give others life. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Emily Paige Himes; maternal grandparents, Charles and Jonell McNeely; and paternal grandparents, Oda and Mrytle Minton.
Michelle leaves behind to cherish her memory, her high school sweetheart and loving husband, Barry Himes of McHenry; son, Logan (Kene) Himes of Owensboro; two daughters, Kayli (Cody) Himes of Beaver Dam and Mylee Himes of McHenry; three grandchildren, Jude and Kennedy Himes and Emmeric Murphy; parents, Von and Angela Himes of McHenry; and one sister, Crystal (Brandon) Rock of McHenry.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Scott Fleener officiating. Burial will follow in Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Friends may visit with Michelle’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home. In honor of Michelle please dress casually.
