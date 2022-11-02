Michelle Renee Cooper, 49, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at her home. She was born November 15, 1972, in McLean County to Michael J. Holland and Marla Jean Church Fulks. Michelle was a graduate of Owensboro High School and the University of Louisville. She was a hard worker, enjoyed spending time working in the yard and her flowers, and dearly loved cats. Michelle enjoyed singing karaoke, even running her own business at one time. She was of the Catholic faith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Michael J. Holland, and her stepfather, Jerry Lee Fulks.
Michelle is survived by her mother, Marla Jean Church Fulks; brother, Larry Holland (Tammy); two aunts, Charlene Yost (Ernie) and Brenda Voyles; stepmother, Mary Louise Waters; step-siblings, Steve Wilson (Susie), Mary Jane Cooper, Darrell Wilson, David Wilson (Cathy), Tina Jarvis, Willie Wilson, Todd Fulks, and Lori Fulks; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service for Michelle will be held at noon Friday, November 4, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Father Mark Buckner officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family of Michelle Cooper in c/o Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences for the family of Michelle Cooper may be left at www.glenncares.com.
