Mickey D. Terrell, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at the age of 83, in Owensboro. Mr. Terrell was born Aug. 26, 1939, in Corbin, and was the only child of Otto and Nell Siler Terrell. In his early years, he excelled in both academics and athletics. After graduating from high school, Mickey attended Eastern Kentucky University where he earned his degree in chemistry. Mr. Terrell accepted a job at Armco Steel in Ashland and moved there with his wife, Rose. Years later, he and his family relocated to Owensboro, and he embarked on a 31-year career with National Southwire Aluminum in Hawesville. Mr. Terrell retired as the laboratory director in 2001.
Mickey spent his retirement years as a woodworking craftsman. In his shop, he meticulously built and refinished pieces of furniture for family that will be forever treasured. He also enjoyed traveling, spending time with his grandchildren, solving crossword puzzles, watching UK basketball, and listening to music. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Owensboro.
Those who remain to honor his memory forever are his wife of 64 years, Rose Bowman Terrell; his daughter, Beth Darnell (Barry); son, Steve Terrell (Carla); and daughter, Jane Fuller (Dan). He is also survived by six grandchildren, Bryson Keith (Jackie), Blake Keith, Hallie Terrell, Sam Terrell, Jack Fuller, and Madi Fuller, as well as two great-grandchildren, Brixton Keith and Briley Casey.
We would like to express our gratitude to those who have supported him and our family during this time. To his doctors, caregivers, and Hospice of Western Kentucky, we are thankful for your support and kindness.
The celebration of life for Mr. Terrell will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Owensboro. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be given in the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
