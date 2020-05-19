BOWLING GREEN — Mickie S. Carpenter, of Bowling Green, died May 16, 2020, at Signature Healthcare in Bowling Green. She was born, Jan. 15, 1933, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Howard and Nora Mae Snead. She married George E. Carpenter, Sept. 11, 1952.
She spent much of her life following her passion of buying and selling antiques, and becoming a nationally recognized expert on early American antiques and quilts. She was invited to display at prestigious antique shows across the country from Texas to Long Island, New York. Mickie loved her family, her friends, bluegrass music, playing rook, going to the beach, and the Warrior River.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 59 years, George; and her daughter, Kim (Carpenter) Rainey.
Survivors include daughter, Jeftie (Carpenter) Sawyer and her husband, Gerry, of Bowling Green; son, George E. “Chip” Carpenter, Jr. and his wife, Leslie of Owensboro; son, Howard Carpenter and his wife, Mary E., of Ormond Beach, Florida; and son-in-law, Dale Rainey, of Bowling Green. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Wayne Hall, of Knoxville, Tennessee, Katie Carpenter Whitt and husband, Adam, of Bowling Green, Trip Carpenter of New York, New York, and Corporal Charles Carpenter and wife, Kaitlyn, of Ft. Irwin, California.
A private ceremony will be held with burial in Fairview Cemetery. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society at 1924 Louisville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42101.
