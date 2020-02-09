POWDERLY — Mike Anderson, 61, of Powderly, died at his residence on Feb. 8, 2020. Mr. Anderson was a parts manager at Brewco. He was a minister of the Gospel.
Survivors include wife, Kimberly Perry Anderson; sons, Benjamin Anderson, Jonathan Anderson; daughter Bethany Ritchie; parents, Hershel and Mary Anderson; sisters, Brenda Stratton and Annette Stratton.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
