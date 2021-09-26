LIVERMORE —
Mike Chambers, 71,
of Livermore, went
home to be with the
Lord on Thursday,
Sept. 23, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Michael Dean Chambers was born May 16, 1950, in Indianapolis to the late Nobel Elvis and Virginia Mae Whitaker Chambers. He retired from Boilermakers
Local #40 of Elizabethtown and was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Mike enjoyed riding motorcycles, spending time on the Green River
in Livermore and watching the Livermore boat races.
Survivors include a son, Kevin Chambers of Livermore; two granddaughters, Ginny Chambers and Belle Chambers, both of Port Angeles, Washington;
two brothers, Larry Chambers (Jill) of Richland City, Indiana, and James “Jimbo” Chambers of Calhoun;
and a sister, Vickie Douglas (Larry) of Rockport, Indiana.
Services will be 3 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Friends may visit with Mike’s family from 1
to 3 p.m. Monday at
the funeral home.
Mike’s services will
be streamed live at
3 p.m. Monday on
www.musterfuneral
Share your memories and photos of Mike at musterfuneralhomes.
com.
