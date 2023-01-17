UTICA — Mike Coakley, 74, of Utica, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Robert Michael Coakley was born Mar. 3, 1948, in Owensboro to the late Robert Lee and Melinda Meak Leachman Coakley and was married to the former Janice Lee Helm. Mike retired from CSX Railroads, was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Browns Valley, and was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather that loved caring for and growing his flowers and sharing them with everyone to brighten their days. He also loved dancing and traveling, was an avid reader and was a member of Amvets in Owensboro and a member of the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a stepson, Brian Foster.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Foster Coakley; two sons, David Coakley and Kevin Coakley, both of Owensboro; a stepson, Josh Lomax (Jamie) of Hawesville; a stepdaughter, Jamie Kennedy (Rob) of Beaver Dam; a granddaughter, Shelby Coakley; two step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Connie Clary of Owensboro; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Friends may visit with Mike’s family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mike’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The Mike Coakley family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 2731 West 2nd St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Share your memories and photos of Mike at musterfuneralhomes.com.
