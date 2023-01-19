UTICA — Mike Coakley, 74, of Utica, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro.
Robert Michael Coakley was born March 3, 1948, in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Robert Lee and Melinda Meak Leachman Coakley and was married to the former Janice Lee Helm.
Mike retired from CSX Railroads, was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Browns Valley and a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather that loved caring for, growing his flowers, and sharing them with everyone to brighten their days.
He also loved dancing, traveling, was an avid reader, a member of Amvets in Owensboro and a member of the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a step son, Brian Foster.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Foster Coakley; two sons, David Coakley and Kevin Coakley both of Owensboro; a stepson, Josh Lomax (Jamie) of Hawesville; a stepdaughter, Jamie Kennedy (Rob) of Beaver Dam; a granddaughter, Shelby Coakley; two step-grandchildren; six-step great grandchildren; a sister, Connie Clary of Owensboro; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral services were held Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415.
The Mike Coakley family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Western Kentucky Botanical Garden; 2731 West 2nd Street; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
Share your memories and photos of Mike at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented