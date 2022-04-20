Mike Cottrell, 69, of Owensboro, passed away April 19, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born October 24, 1952, in Muhlenberg County to Michael Cottrell and Lee Hamilton. Mike was a proud Vietnam veteran who served in the Marines. He was a handyman and had a big heart.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Michael Cottrell, and his brother, Tony Cottrell.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kathy Cottrell; his children, Tina Nabors, Tracy Humphrey, Joseph Cottrell, Michael Cottrell, Nicholas Cottrell, and Richard Cottrell; his mother and stepfather, Lee and Art Hamilton; his siblings, Roy (Vickie) Cottrell, Keith (Linda) Cottrell, and Carolyn (Gene) Able; 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Mike Cottrell may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
