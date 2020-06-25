WINDY HOLLOW — Mike “Fordz” Ford, 62, of the Windy Hollow community in Daviess County, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Michael Edwin Ford was born Aug. 28, 1957, in Nashville to George and Nancy Green Ford, was married to the former Theresa Michele Hodskins Aug. 9, 2014, and was better known as “Fordz” to both his family and friends. Mike retired from Painters Local 156 of Evansville. He enjoyed fishing, University of Kentucky basketball, watching March Madness and golfing.
Survivors include his mother, Nancy G. Miller of Port Charlotte, Florida; a brother, Thomas P. Miller III of North Port, Florida; a sister, Carol Cornwell of Maui, Hawaii; three nephews, Jake Alsup, Tom Cornwell and Christian Cornwell; a niece, Shannon Alsup Cook; his wife, Theresa Hodskins; a stepson, Nik Hodskins (Ginny) of Owensboro; two stepdaughters, Bobbi Duel (David) and Rachel Norris (David), both of Owensboro; and two stepgrandsons, Nik Hodskins and Zane Hodskins.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Friends may visit with Mike’s family from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Mike’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Mike’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Friday.
The Mike “Fordz” Ford family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Mike Ford, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
