CALHOUN — Mike Hughes, 73, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Monday, October 31, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Michael Wayne Hughes was born May 8, 1949, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Glendol Edward “G.E.” and Janet Iris Bailey Hughes and was married to the former Linda Kaye Kruse May 1, 2021.
Mike retired from Green River Steel in Owensboro, was a member of Calhoun Christian Church, attended The Father’s House in Owensboro, and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed NASCAR, watching Gunsmoke, and spending time with both his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great granddaughter.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Joy Michele Hughes, and by his brother, G.B. Hughes.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Hughes; a son, Michael Hughes (Michelle) of Utica; a daughter, Jill Gray (Jason) of Calhoun; a stepson, Chris Knight of Irmo, South Carolina; two stepdaughters, Natalie Hillard and Kayla Hillard both of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Airman First Class Gatlin Gray, Madison Hughes, Briley Gray, Mason Hughes, and Miles Hughes; four step grandchildren, Katie Knight, Evan Knight, Brandon Knight, and Anna Knight; a great-granddaughter, Emersyn Grace; two sisters, Vickie Howell (Joe) and Tracy Pannell (Paul Creasy) both of Island; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
The graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Island Community Cemetery, with Rev. Anthony Curran officiating, for friends and family. Military Honors will be conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Mike’s family.
The Mike Hughes family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Community Cemetery Fund, C/O Susan Edmonds, 125 East Broadway, Island, KY 42350.
