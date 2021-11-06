Mike Martin, 62, of Utica, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. He was born May 20, 1959, in Madisonville. Mike proudly served his country as a paratrooper and mechanic in the U.S. Army. He was an experienced ironworker, member of the Boilermakers Local #726, had years of experience driving a truck, worked at the Kentuckiana stockyard for several years and for most of his life, he worked on cars. Many friends who benefitted from his mechanical skills were likely to find some random part he had worked on painted purple when they picked up the car. In spite of his rough exterior, love of motorcycles and work that left him with greasy hands, Mike had a thing for bright colors and had been known to stop cutting hay to grab some nice flowers growing in the field. He had a heart for helping others and will be missed by many.
Mike is survived by his parents, Wayne and Sandra Oakley of Madisonville; a daughter, Devan (Don) Scherer of Semmes, Alabama; two granddaughters, Lindsay of Semmes, Alabama, and Micky of Tulsa, Oklahoma; siblings Kay (James) Brumfield of Roxboro, North Carolina, Carol (Tony) Blake of Hanson, David (Lisa) Oakley of Mortons Gap and Bobbi (Shawn) Trask of Russellville; and several nieces and nephews.
The service for Mike will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Wounded Warrior Project, 223 Rosa L. Parks Ave., Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mike Martin may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
