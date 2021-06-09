Mike Menchise, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021. He was born March 4, 1960, in New York, New York, to the late Michael J. Sr. and Alice Roy Menchise. Mike was a vice president of Mortgage Operations for 25 years. He enjoyed boating and was an avid football fan. Mike also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Denise Bartlett.
Mike is survived by his wife, Cathy Hayden Menchise, her daughter, Kristen Reed, and grandson Tate; in-laws Deborah Sheperis (Cary), Jimmy Hayden (Kim), Phil Hayden (Cheri), Vickie Sipes (Dean), Keith Hayden (Missi), Ron Hayden (Kim) and Ed Bartlett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Diabetes Association.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
