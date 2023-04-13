Mike Richardson, 55, of Philpot, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 28, 1968, in Owensboro to Arthur Lee and Betty Gail Fenwick Richardson. Mike served as a maintenance mechanic for Echo Lake Foods. He was a Jack-of-all-trades and loved to help others. Mike had many friends and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Richardson.
Mike is survived by his wife, Tiffany Sipla Richardson; his mother, Betty Richardson; his children, Mikey (Alisha) Richardson, J.D. Richardson, Dakota Richardson, and Tabitha Goodman; his brothers, Kevin (Elizabeth) Richardson and Brian (Gena) Richardson; his grandchildren, Kyleigh, Amelia, Jayden, Zoe, and Elijah; five nieces and nephews; and many aunts and uncles.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Mike Richardson may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
