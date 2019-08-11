BEECH GROVE -- Mike Scott, 67, of Beech Grove, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at his home outside of Beech Grove. Joseph Michael Scott was born March 2, 1952, in Owensboro to the late Joseph Mansfield and Mary Ellen Tomes Scott and was married to the former Janice Carol Harris on July 10, 1992. He retired after 17.5 years from the Kentucky State Highway Department and was a lifelong farmer. Mike was a member of Beech Grove Christian Church, enjoyed collecting toy tractors, cook-outs, hunting and fishing, telling jokes and spending time with his new grandson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Dale Scott.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Janice Scott; three sons, Allen Tingley of Beech Grove, Eric Tingley (Cori) of Centertown and Justin Scott (JoHanna) of Glenville; a grandson, Aiden Scott; three sisters, Janice Thorpe (Rick) of Madisonville, Phyllis Biddle (Dennis) of Butler, Kentucky, and Joyce Weaver (Bill) of Beech Grove; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. Jim Midkiff officiating. Burial will be in Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Mike's family from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday at Muster's in Calhoun.
The Mike Scott family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Mike Scott Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Mike at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented