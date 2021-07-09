HARDINSBURG — Mike Stephens, 72, of Kingswood, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at U of L Hospital. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and retired from Elizabethtown Community College’s maintenance department.
Survivors include his wife, Alice Stephens; son Patrick Stephens; daughter Amy Carman; and sister Angela Stout.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Hillcrest Baptist Church, Kingswood. Burial: Hillcrest Haven Cemetery, Kingswood. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy: Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Commented