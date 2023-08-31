Mike Towery, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at his home. He was born Nov. 11, 1949, in Daviess County to the late Forrest Michael Towery and Clara McDaniel Towery. Mike worked at Eastern Alloys of Kentucky in Henderson and was of the Catholic faith. Mike spent his days doing what he loved most. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle which he has had since he was 16 years old. He loved to joke around, and he loved his family fiercely. He was a UK basketball fan and enjoyed watching Nascar.
Along with his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Regina Milam Towery, and his sister, Patty Weatherholt.
Mike is survived by his siblings, Jerry Wayne Towery, Joan Woodward, and Mary Burton; brother-in-law, Scott Milam; special nephew, Chris Towery; cousin, who was more like a brother, Eddie Turner; several nieces; furry friend, Harley; along with several nieces, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
