Mike Towery, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at his home. He was born Nov. 11, 1949, in Daviess County to the late Forrest Michael Towery and Clara McDaniel Towery. Mike worked in fencing, then Gary’s Automotive, and at Eastern Alloys in Henderson and was of the Catholic faith. Mike enjoyed riding motorcycles, and he began riding at the age of 16. He loved to joke around but he loved his family deeply. He was loved by all who knew him and never failed to help when needed. He was a UK basketball fan and enjoyed watching Nascar.
Along with his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Regina Milam Towery, and his sister, Patty Weatherholt.
Mike is survived by his siblings, Jerry Wayne (Ramonda) Towery, Joan Woodward, and Mary Burton; brother-in-law, Scott (Melinda) Milam; special nephew, Chris (Angela) Towery; cousin, who was more like a brother, Eddie Turner; several nieces, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and furry friend, Harley.
The family would like to thank Fr. Richard Cash for his compassion and care of Mike in his final days.
A graveside service will follow the visitation in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Friends and family can visit from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory
