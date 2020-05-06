FORDSVILLE — Mildred E. “Mickey” Lucas Burden, 81, of Fordsville, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home. She was born in Madrid to the late Archie and Lula Lucas. Before retirement, she had worked at Ragu.
She was preceded also in death by her husband, Edgar Lee Burden; brothers, Roy Lucas, Tommy Lucas and Otis Lucas; and a sister, Ruby Clark.
Survivors include her sisters, Marie Sharp, of Hawesville and Virginia Smith, of Lewisport; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family graveside services will be in Beatty Cemetery. Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
