Mildred Euva Rolley, 99, of Greenville, died on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was born in Nebo April 7, 1923, the daughter of John Steele and Martha Majors Steele. She was a homemaker and was the oldest member of the Greenville Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 75 years, G. B. Rolley, and twelve siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 3 at 1 p.m. at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, conducted by Bishop Kenny McCarraher. Burial will follow in Lee Cemetery in Greenville.
She is survived by two sons, Craig (Brenda) Rolley of Madisonville, Joel (Linda) Rolley of Brighton, Michigan; one daughter, Tammy (Rickey) Hoskins of Greenville; eight grandchildren, Chance (Crystal) Rolley, Tanna Rolley, Scottie Daniels, Rachel (Nick) Cease, Kayla (Chance) Beliles, Kevin (Dianna) Rolley, Dennis (Jen) Rolley, April Rolley; 15 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
