GLENVILLE — Mildred Iglehart, 96, of Glenville, passed to her heavenly home Monday, March 1, 2021, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Mildred Louise Baird was born Jan. 3, 1925, in McLean County to the late Archie Delbert “Bert” and Martelia Culley Baird and was married to Edwin Murray Iglehart on April 22, 1943. Mildred was the oldest member of Glenville Baptist Church.
Through her lifetime, she was involved in numerous church positions such as: Sunday school teacher, missions director, church treasurer and cemetery treasurer. Over the years, she served on many church committees and was involved in planning many church events. Mildred loved her church and attended faithfully.
Mildred retired from General Electric in Owensboro after 40 years of service. She was a member of the McLean County Homemakers, board member of the McLean County Historical Society and volunteered at the Treasure House in Calhoun for several years. Some of her favorite pastimes were working crossword and jigsaw puzzles, watching UK basketball and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Edwin Iglehart, who died June 28, 1987; by a sister, Laura Tanner; and by two brothers, Delbert Baird and Bob Baird.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Shelia Iglehart of Glenville; two grandchildren, Brandy Jennings (Robby) of Trussville, Alabama, and Chadd Iglehart (Magan) of Arcadia, Florida; seven great-grandchildren, Ava Medley, Emma Jennings, Maggie Jennings, Laynee West, Camden Iglehart, Clayton Iglehart and Evie Iglehart; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Glenville Baptist Church with the Rev. Charles Thomas officiating. Burial will be in the Glenville Baptist Cemetery in Daviess County. Friends may visit with Mildred’s family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Glenville Baptist Church. Mildred’s services will be streamed live at 1 p.m. Friday on www.mus
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Mildred’s family.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Mildred’s visitation and service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Mildred Iglehart family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Glenville Baptist Cemetery Fund, c/o Shelia Iglehart, 3451 Kentucky 140 W., Utica, KY 42376.
