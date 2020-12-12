Mildred Jane Buckner, 77, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Harry C. Burden and Mary Louise Horton Burden on Oct. 6, 1943, in Sorgho. Milderd was a member of Woodward Valley Baptist Church, where she enjoyed her church family.
Her most relished moments were spent at Cravens Bay fishing with her treasured brothers, sisters and other family members. She truly loved her family and spent many hours taking care of their needs and enjoying their company and presence.
Along with her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, P.K. Buckner, and her former husband, Jimmy Vance; her brother, Wayne Burden; and her nephew, Jerry Duke.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Shannon) Rahn; her son, Jason (Kim) Vance; her grandchildren, Erica (Patrick), Hunter (Victoria), Wes, Lee and Harley (Blake); her great-grandchildren, Jullian, Weston and Avery; her brothers, Norman (Shirley) Burden, Steve (Susan) Burden, Harry Jr. (Carolyn) Burden, Kent (Cindy) Burden and Mark (Christy) Burden; her sisters, Faye (Jim) Duke, Joyce (Ernest) Beck and Sue (Wayne) Morris; her sister-in-law, Lauretta Burden; and many nieces, nephews and other fishing buddies that added to the blessings of her life.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Mildred Buckner may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented