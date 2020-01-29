Mildred Jean Rhoades Greer, 89, died Jan. 27, 2020, in Philpot. She was born May 6, 1930, in Ohio County to the late Graham and Grace Smith Rhoades. Jean was an active member of Whitesville Baptist Church. She enjoyed eating out with friends, the Lunch Bunch on Sundays, reading and shopping.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, James Greer; her brother, Darrell Rhoades; and a niece, Shelley Baker.
Jean is survived by her nephews, Roger (Katie) Rhoades and Travis (Brooklyn) Rhoades; great-nieces Katherine Rhoades and Maddlynn Rhoades; great-nephew Gavin Rhoades; great-great-nieces Jennie Rhoades and Isabel Rhoades; lifelong friends Renette and Kenneth Greer and family; and the nieces and nephews of the Greer families.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville with burial following at Cates Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the funeral home.
