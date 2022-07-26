LOUISVILLE — Mildred L. Goens, 93, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, after a long battle with dementia. Mildred was born May 1, 1929, to Emery Lester Davisson and Elizabeth “Bessie” Allen Davisson in Cloverport. She was the youngest of a family of 12. She lived her adult life in Louisville, where she married and raised her eight children, but always considered Cloverport her home.
She retired from Hazelwood Hospital and continued to volunteer as a granny taking care of adults with disabilities for many years. She was always a country girl at heart and enjoyed her garden. Canning the fruits of her labor brought her great joy. She shared her prized can goods, along with her homemade sourdough bread, with everyone. On Sundays before church, she would rise up early so her family’s meal would be prepared and ready after church. Her fried chicken is where the colonel got the recipe.
She was a faithful member of Trinity Pentecostal Tabernacle. She loved gospel music and read her Bible from front to back many times over. She shared her love of God every chance she got. Her salvation and dedication lasted throughout her years. She had a great love of family. She enjoyed her display of pictures, calling them her angels, from her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was so proud.
She is preceded in death by her six sisters and five brothers, and three of her children, Sandy, Vonnie, and Jimmy.
Her memory is cherished by her remaining children, Terry, Eric, David, Junetta, and Vickie, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Cloverport Cemetery, Cloverport, where she will be laid to rest beside her parents. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at Cloverport Funeral Home in Cloverport.
