BEAVER DAM — Mildred Longfellow Collins, 93, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021, at her home. She was born on February 29, 1928, in Kyrock, to the late Samuel T. and Georgia Allen Longfellow. Mildred was a member of Beaver Dam Church of Christ and she worked as a nurse before starting a family.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Floyd Collins; sister, Helen Gearheart; an infant sister, Ruby Jean Longfellow; and a nephew, Allen (JenRay) Gearheart.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, one son, James Samuel (Judy) Collins, of Edmonton; one grandson, Thomas “Mack” Collins; three nieces, Jeannie (Tom) Gearheart Graham, Mary (David) Gearheart Gray and Susan (Gary) Gearheart Plas. Mildred was blessed with several great nieces, one great-nephew, and several great-great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Mike Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Friends may visit with Mildred’s family from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation in Mildred’s memory to Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Main Street, Hartford, Kentucky 42347. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Mildred L. Collins by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
