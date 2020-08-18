CROMWELL — Mildred Lorene McKinney, 74, of Cromwell, passed away Aug. 14, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born May 24, 1946, in Cromwell, to the late Guy Isaac and Dona Mae Douglas Fulton. She was of the Christian faith.
Aside from her parents she was preceded in death by one daughter, Brandy Lynn Henderson; one brother, Shelton Fulton and two sisters, Mary Phelps and Thelma Henderson.
She leaves behind to treasure many memories, husband of 54 years, Jerry McKinney, of Cromwell; her son, Mark (Pamela) McKinney, of Beaver Dam; daughters, Deanna (David) Fooks, of Beaver Dam, Sandy White, of Cromwell and Christy (Johnny) Larimore, of Calvert City and their children and grandchildren; three brothers, Owen Fulton, Billy (Mary) Fulton and Danny (Margie) Fulton; three sisters, Reba Juvrud, Lena (Arnold) McKenney and Pauline (LC) Baize, all of Cromwell and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Oak Grove Church of God Life Center (10358 State Route 505 South, Cromwell, KY) with Bobby Joe Phelps and Johnny Larimore officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Church of God Cemetery. Friends may visit with Lorene’s family from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Oak Grove Church of God Life Center and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at Oak Grove Church of God Life Center.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Mildred Lorene McKinney by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneral
Commented