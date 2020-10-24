Mildred Louise Benedict, 93, of Owensboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with her family by her side on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest. She was born July 8, 1927, in Daviess County to the late Sherman Layfette Ashby and Mary Magdalene “Maymee” Fielden Ashby.
Millie retired from Marshall Field & Co. in Chicago and attended Pleasant Valley Community Church. Days of yore, Mille enjoyed walks with her husband along the Ohio River at Smothers Park. She truly loved her little dog Jackson, UK basketball, Bingo with her friends, and most of all, being surrounded by little children. She had a great sense of humor and a natural gift for storytelling.
Millie was a published poet, enriching our lives with poems such as this one published in 1975. One night, as I lay in my winters bed, I heard wild geese honking overhead. Away from the north, winds scowling face, winging their way to a sunny place. I dreamed, and in my fantasy, I took wing and called — wait for me. What a difference, a dream or reality, I flew with them, wild and free.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Jerry Benedict; two sisters, Ann M. Perusich (Paul) and Gladys McKinney (Harrison); and brother-in-law J.D. Tong.
Millie is survived by her sister, Shirlene Tong; and many dearly loved nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
