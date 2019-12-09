BOWLING GREEN -- Mildred Louise Lambert DeJarnette, 94, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. The Hawesville native was the daughter of the late William Roy and Allie Miller Jolly Lambert and wife of the late Myrvin H. DeJarnette.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Marcia Kay Morehead; her siblings Vivian Puckett, Imogene Grant, and Glenn Lambert.
Mildred was a member of the Providence Knob Baptist Church, she enjoyed gardening, the outdoors and was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by two sons, Mitchell Ray DeJarnette (Gina) and Myrvin Carlos DeJarnette; grandchildren, Denise, Tracy, Ashley, Jenny, Jason, Linze and Jeffrey; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Austin, Gaige, Holden, Izzy, Penelope, Ben, Alex, Tucker, Jake, Taylor, Zackery and Anthony; sisters, Fay Newton and Norma Lee Shultz; and brother, James Darrell Lambert.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Providence Knob Baptist Church with the funeral service at 11 a.m. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. at Hawesville Memory Gardens in Hawesville.
Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Alive Hospice 1718 Patterson St. Nashville TN 37203
