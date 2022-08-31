KOKOMO, INDIANA — Mildred “Millie” B. Dockemeyer, 90, Kokomo, Indiana, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Primrose of Kokomo. She was born in Daviess County March 24, 1932, the daughter of the late Sylvester I. and Mary Ethel (Murphy) Byrne. She married Joseph R. Dockemeyer Sr., who preceded her in death September 18, 2020, January 12, 1952, in Reed.
Millie graduated from St. Francis Academy in Owensboro. She worked for General Electric from 1950 to 1952 and Grants Department Store in Geneva, New York from 1952 to 1953. When Millie and Joseph moved to Kokomo, Indiana, she worked for Delco Electronics. She retired April 1, 1988, after 17 years of service.
She was a member of the Daviess County Homemakers in Owensboro and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church where she was in the Daughters of Isabella and taught RCIA in the past. She enjoyed crocheting, playing Bridge and Pinochle, and working puzzles. The Carmelite sisters always held a special place in her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Neil Dockemeyer; grandson, Thomas Pulver; and siblings, Lewis Byrne, Lucy Byrne, Sr. Mary Ignatius (born Pauline Byrne), Martin Byrne, Lena Rose Medley, Marie McLoed; and an infant brother, John Alphonus.
Millie is survived by her seven children, Bob (Karen) Dockemeyer, Alan (Julie) Dockemeyer, Roger (Peggy) Dockemeyer, Sheila (Chuck) Springer, Blaine (Nancy) Dockemeyer, Glenn Dockemeyer, and Valerie (Steve) Francis; daughter-in-law, Diana Dockemeyer; 19 grandchildren, Brian (Paula) Dockemeyer, Sherri (Matt) Piekarski, Misty Dennard, Alan (Doni) Dockemeyer II, Jenny (Aaron) Hanson, Danny (Angie) Painter, Bridget (Scott) Swing, Rob (Ozzi) Dockemeyer, Charlie (Caitlin) Springer, Jennifer (Todd) McKay, Rich (Melanie) Wright II, Beth (Michael) Fuller, Joel Pulver, Stacy Pulver, Tim (Carinda) Knefely, Cecelia (Jacob) Boocher, Bernie (Brittany) Dockemeyer, Brent Francis, and Greg Francis; 48 great-grandchildren; siblings, Martha Pendleton, Connie (Ron) McKay, Stella Kaelin, and Steve (Shelia) Byrne; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to caregiver Lisa Speight and the staff at Primrose Retirement Community and Kindred Hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo, Indiana, with Rev. Fr. Stephen Duquaine, the celebrant. The Mass will be available via live stream at www.stpatrick-kokomo.org. Burial will follow at Crown Point Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family one hour prior to the Mass Friday and from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the church, where the Rosary will be offered at 7:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mildred’s memory to the Building Fund at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Shirley & Stout Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
Commented