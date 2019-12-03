Mildred R. Bittel, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Nov. 30, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mildred was born Dec. 5, 1933, in Owensboro to the late Robert and Mary Bittel. She worked at EM Ford Insurance for 54 years. Mildred was a member of the first graduating class of Owensboro Catholic High school in 1952.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Bill, Raymond, Sam, Ed, Tommy, Earl and Richard; and her sisters, Marie Palmer, Agnes Wissing and Helen Ivanyo.
Mildred is survived by her siblings, Theresa (Jess) Lowe and Joseph Bittel, along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be noon on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Precious Blood Catholic Church with Father Suneesh Mathew and Deacon Tim Nugent officiating. Burial to follow at Mater Dolorosa. Visitation will be at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Prayers will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Mildred R. Bittel at www.haleymcginnis.com.
