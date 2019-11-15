LIVIA -- Mildred Ree "Millie" Atherton, 91, of the Livia community in McLean County, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital surrounded by her family. Mildred Ree Atherton was born Nov. 27, 1927, in Daviess County to the late Forest Elias and Elsie Ree Crowe Atherton and was married to Ray Haswell Atherton May 7, 1946. She was a member of Pleasent Hope General Baptist Church.
Mildred was a graduate of the former Calhoun High School and received her associate's degree in business at age 80. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. At a young age, Mildred worked at General Electric, then for McAtee's Department Store and retired from Goldman's Pawn Shop. She had an active sales career and was a proud military wife, who traveled the world with her husband's Air Force career, living on three different continents. Mildred was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, was an artist, enjoyed both playing cards and traveling. In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Ray Atherton, who died May 16, 1979, and by her brother, Oren Lee Atherton.
Survivors include four daughters, LeDonna Rae (Brian Thomas) of Livia, Kathi Barnett (Bill) of St. Pete Beach, Florida, Elsie Cambron (Doug) of Livia and Ruth Fry (Brian) of Charleston, South Carolina; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Jeff French officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County at a later date. Friends may visit with Mildred's family from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Livermore.
The Mildred R. Atherton family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave., Ste. 4, Bowling Green, KY 42101. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
