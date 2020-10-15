Mildred Ward, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, while in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born April 17, 1931, in Daviess County to the late James and Pauline Bosley.
Mildred loved to quilt, embroider, sew and was an avid reader. She had a wonderful family and was the youngest of 11 children. Mildred also loved UK basketball, enjoyed taking trips to California to visit her twin sister and was a member at West Side Church of Christ.
Mildred was also preceded in death by her husband, Wilford Samuel Ward; siblings Frank Bosley, Mary Ellen Stinson, Alice Murphy, Martha Foster, Sam Bosley, George Bosley, Joyce Hawes, Anna Sue Bennett and James Bosley.
She is survived by
her children, Linda Gail Midkiff (Dennis), Allen
D. Ward (Kathy), Vicki Fortner, Darrel Ward (Margie) and Cliff Ward (Bobbie); her twin sister, Louise Thrift; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family members.
A service with limited attendance for Mildred Ward will be Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and shall enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mildred Ward may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
