CENTERTOWN — Mildred Young Faught, 96, of Centertown, passed away peacefully at her home Dec. 22, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born in Grayson County on Nov. 13, 1925, to the late Byron and Bessie Young.
Mildred was a woman of faith and family and was specifically known for being a great cook and loving any and every child she came across. She was very active in her church and served many years as a Sunday school teacher at Smallhouse Baptist Church in Centertown. Her love of God and faith made a lasting impression on every person she met. The admiration for her children and grandchildren shined through in all she did and would boast about them to everyone she met. Outside of her devotion to the Lord, she especially enjoyed gardening, shopping and spending time with friends. Mildred worked at General Electric for many years until leaving to be at home to raise her family.
She was a proud mother to two boys, the late Terry Faught (Rhonda) and Jerry Faught (Alma); and a devoted wife for 61 years to Ray Faught Jr. until his death in 2007.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Faught Jr.; her son, Terry Faught; and three sisters, Sylvia Durham, Reathel Tagge and Marcy Vanfleet Fulkerson.
Mildred is survived by her son, Jerry Faught (Alma); grandchildren Angie Gallagher (Kevin), Mark Faught, Leonard Faught, Lois Ceron (Ryan), Alexandra Bivins (Casey) and Laura Rhodes (Matt); and great-grandchildren Shea New (Leo), Katie Dant (Troy), Jackson Cecil (Hannah), Jessie Ceron (Brandy), Maria Ceron, Oscar Ceron, Layla Rhodes, Ruby Rhodes, Abby Evans, Colton Bivins, Kendra Gallagher-Strawn (Jordan), Kyle Gallagher (Lori), Madden Rhodes and Medley Rhodes.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Alton Crowe officiating. Burial will follow at Smallhouse Cemetery near Centertown. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of the service Sunday.
Online condolences can be left at www.bevilbros
Commented