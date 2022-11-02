RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — Miles Edward Crowson, 56, of Richmond, Virginia passed away Friday, October 28, 2022. Mr. Crowson was the son of the late Roy and Helen Crowson. He was a native of Owensboro. Mr. Crowson was a U.S. Air Force veteran and had retired from the Federal Reserve.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Kerri L. Crowson; two sisters, Debby Fuchs and Deannie May; one brother, Tim Crowson; his aunt, Janette Rodman; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, VA 23294. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online guest book at affinityfuneralservice.com.
