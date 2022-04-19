LIVERMORE — Miles Snyder, 72, of Livermore, went to be with the Lord Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Livermore. Miles Stevenson Snyder was born November 21, 1949, in Owensboro, to the late James Stevenson and Mary Elizabeth Sasser Snyder. Miles was a retired traveling nurse, a U.S. Navy Veteran, and a member of the N.R.A.
In addition to his parents, Miles was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Warren.
Survivors include a daughter, Mari Snyder Charnock of Brunswick, Georgia; a former wife’s daughter, Paula Mayo of Irving, Texas; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his long-time caregiver, Carol Miller (Terry Coffman) of Livermore.
There will be no public services. Family services will be held at a later date. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Miles’ family.
