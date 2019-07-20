Miles Wayne Winder, 74, of Owensboro, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born on Aug. 18, 1944, in Picture Rocks, Pennsylvania, to the late Grover and Nina (Freezer) Winder. Miles retired from Pepsi Cola. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing on the farm, playing games on his phone, trips to the casino, and he enjoyed a good meal. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Martha Kline Winder; a daughter, Billie Jo Winder (Tommy Bratcher); a son, Adam Winder (Kassie); three grandchildren, Matt Winder (Taryn), Zachary Winder and Todd Winder; two great-grandchildren, Isla Rae Winder and Beau Winder; a sister, Kathy Foulk (Jim); two brothers, Bobby Winder (Judy) and Dan Winder (Donna); several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Mitch.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery in Owensboro. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday until service time at the funeral home.
