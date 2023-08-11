GREENVILLE — Milford Brooks, 78, of Greenville, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at 11:23 p.m. at Maple Health and Rehab in Greenville. He was a member of the Belton Pentecostal Church and worked in maintenance for Gilbraltar.
Survivors: wife, Thelma Brooks; sons, Scottie (Evelyn) Brooks and Jamie (Renee) Brooks; and brothers, Owen (Bonnie) Brooks and Marvin Brooks.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Life and Praise Apostolic Church, Greenville. Burial: Jernigans Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Care by Tucker Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented