Millard Guy “M.G.” Barnett, 92, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born January 21, 1929 in Ohio County to the late Guy R. and Ida Roberts Barnett. M.G. retired from Green River Steel Mill as a security guard and the owner and operator of Barnett Motors. He was a U.S. Army veteran. M.G. enjoyed trading, working on cars, mowing the grass and square dancing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph “Brent” Barnett in 2011; grandson, Ranson Brent Barnett in 2014; and his siblings, Jennie Vee Crabtree, Bessie V. Barnett, Audrey Sutherlin, Ada Wilson, and James V. Barnett.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Catherine Wheatley Barnett; brother-in-law, Leo Wheatley, of Hardinsburg; sisters-in-law, Angela Mattingly, of Louisville and Mary Helen Ratcliff, of Celina, Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery with military honors. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
