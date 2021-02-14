Milton Bryan Wimsatt, 60, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on July 21, 1960. He was the son of Joan Elizabeth Mehlbauer Wimsatt and the late Milton Shively Wimsatt. He was self-employed as a heavy equipment operator. Bryan enjoyed gardening and sharing his vegetables with family and friends. He always enjoyed sharing a good story with friends.
Along with his father, Bryan is preceded in death by his son, Lance Cpl. Christopher Bryan Wimsatt.
Along with his mother, Bryan is survived by his children, Crystal (Ryan) Howard and Jason Terry; his grandchildren, Tylen Terry, Dylan Terry, Kavin Howard, Jaycie Howard, Laina Howard, Naomi Howard and Caleb Parker-Wimsatt; and his siblings, Jennifer (Brian) Flaherty, Michael (Cathy) Wimsatt, Joey (Felicia) Wimsatt, David (Tammy) Wimsatt, Julie Mattingly and Joni Flaherty.
Private services will be Monday. Burial will be at St. Peter of Alcantara Cemetery.
