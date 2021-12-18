BUTTONSBERRY — Milton C. Jones, 67, of the Buttonsberry Community of McLean County, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Milton Clifford Jones was born July 9, 1954, in Livermore. He retired from the U.S. Post Office in Calhoun and was a U.S. Army Vietnam War Veteran, serving in the 101st Airborne Infantry. Milton enjoyed watching football and University of Kentucky basketball.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley N. Hounton; and by three sisters, Judy Jones, Lucy Jones and Patti Jones.
Survivors include his father, Red Hounton of Buttonsberry; a brother, Dennis Jones of Buttonsberry; a sister, Darlene Winkler of Island; a niece, Whitney Baldwin (Keith) of Island; and two great-nieces, Katie Jo Baldwin and Annabell Baldwin.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. Friends may visit with Milton’s family from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Milton’s services will be streamed live at 11 a.m. Tuesday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
The Milton C. Jones family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to McLean County V.F.W. Memorial Post #5415 Honor Guard Unit, c/o Robert Thomasson, 892 Browns Valley Road, Utica, KY 42376.
