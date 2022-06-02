Milton Calhoun Crowe Jr., 81, of Owensboro, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was a true Kentucky gentleman, who was raised on hard work ethics, which he carried thru-out his life. He was an avid golfer and coffee connoisseur. After retirement, he enjoyed spending his winters in Florida and his summers in Owensboro, where he enjoyed golfing and spending time with his many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife and high school sweetheart, Carol Hancock Crowe.
He is survived by his two children, Andrea Freeman (Brad) of Nicholasville and Mike Crowe (LeAnn) of Bowling Green; sister, Sharon Hill of Owensboro; grandchildren, Alex, Ella, and Maria; and many other family members that he loved dearly. He was very proud of his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
