Milton Hadden, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. He was born May 22, 1941, in Russellville to the late Jack and Lucille Pearson Hadden. Milton was a member of Garden Green Baptist Church, where he had served as their pastor for 13 years and retired from there in 2007, and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was retired as a draftsman with Modern Welding and a quality control inspector with Titan Fabricators. Milton was also preceded in death by two infant sons, Mark in 1970 and Byron in 1971; and two sisters, Dorothy Scott and Lois Czyseski.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Rebecca Stepp Hadden; three sons, Clint Hadden and wife Robin of Chicago, Jason Hadden of Owensboro and Frank Ryan Hadden of Cincinnati; five grandsons; one granddaughter; a brother, Elmer Hadden and wife Rebecca of Owensboro; a sister, Roberta Cole and husband Keith of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held with burial in Rosehill Cemetery. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented