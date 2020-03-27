LIVERMORE — Milton Ragan, 85, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home. William Milton Ragan was born Jan. 3, 1935, in Windy to the late Walter Benton and Opal Belle Guffey Ragan and was married to the former Della Jean Guffey on March 3, 1952. Milton retired from the Crane Co. in Somerset, was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church and served in the Army National Guard. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Jean Ragan; a son, Terry Ragan (Debbie) of Livia; two grandchildren, Sharity Worman (Dustin) and Hunter Ragan (Jessica), both of Livia; and four great-grandchildren, Auburn Worman, Addison Worman, Peyton Ragan and Alexa Jones.
In compliance with health and public safety directives private family graveside services will be held Friday, March 27, at Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Milton’s family.
