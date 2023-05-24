GREENVILLE — Mindy Lynn Page, 37, of Greenville, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 4:12 p.m. in Lewisburg.
Survivors: father, James Lee (Shirley) Bozell; mother, Teresa (Roger) Gamble; brothers, Billy Bozell, Christopher (Ashley) Bozell, and Jamie (A.J.) Bozell; sisters, Danielle (Steve) Tompkins and Bobbie Jo (Scott) Grace; and daughters, Lexi Lynn Beatty and Madison Nichele DeBarry.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
