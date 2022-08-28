BEAVER DAM — Minnie L. Geary, 91, of Echols, Kentucky died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Mrs. Geary was a dedicated homemaker and member of New Assembly Church.
Survivors include her husband of 75 years, James L. Geary of Echols; five children, Wanda (Larry) Smith, Lee Roy (Lu Ann) Geary, Larry Joe (Karen) Geary, James “Dee Dee” (Connie) Geary and Becky (Carl) Williams; 14 grandchildren, Kami Smith, Kendall (Crystal) Smith, Ryan Geary, Kimberly (Tracey) Hayes, Kenneth (Shana) Geary, Jason (Tina) Geary, Denise (Danny) Young, Crystal Goodfriend, Suzanne (Tike) Barton, Justin (Jennifer) Geary, Sabrina (Wes) Lake, Jennifer (Josh) Wilson, James (Jessica) Williams and Jesse (Charlsie) Williams, 136 great and great-great grandchildren and sister-in-law, Sheila Cardwell.
Service: Noon Thursday at New Assembly Church, Hartford. Burial: Echols Cemetery, Echols. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and after 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
