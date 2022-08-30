BEAVER DAM — Minnie L. Geary, 91, of Echols, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Mrs. Geary was a dedicated homemaker and member of the New Assembly Church.
Survivors include her husband of 75 years, James L. Geary, and five children, Wanda (Larry) Smith, Lee Roy (Lu Ann) Geary, Larry Joe (Karen) Geary, James “Dee Dee” (Connie) Geary, and Becky (Carl) Williams.
Service: Noon Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at New Assembly Church, Hartford. Burial: Echols Cemetery, Echols. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and after 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
