Minnie Lee Byrd, 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Aug. 30, 1941, in Boligee, Alabama, to the late Charley and Mary Mitchel. Minnie later moved to Owensboro and became Mother of Zion Baptist Church.
Minnie was a very devoted wife, sister and grandmother. She was a very caring and loving woman. She always kept a big smile on her face no matter what. She loved to sing and was in the choir at Zion. She was a very amazing cook, and everyone loved her food, especially her greens.
In addition to her parents, Minnie was preceded in death by her brother, Charlie Mitchel; and sisters Lou Harris and Evelena Mitchel.
Minnie is survived by her lovely husband of 55 years, Willie Byrd; children Eddie Byrd (Charline), Teresa Byrd and Jennifer Byrd Taylor; brothers Jessie, Leslie and James Mitchel; sisters Ernestine Byrd, Ida McKenzie, Easter Anderson and Johnnie Mae Mitchel; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for the family of Minnie Byrd will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. There will be a funeral service with limited attendance.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Zion Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Minnie Byrd may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
