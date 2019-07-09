LEWISPORT -- Minnie Marie Jones, 78, of Lewisport passed away on July 6, 2019, at Heartland Villa. She was born on May 23, 1941, in Benton, Illinois to the late Alfred and Katherine Stanley. Minnie was an entrepreneur, a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church at the present time and a former longtime member of Lewisport Baptist Church. Her husband James and herself owned and operated JJ's Pizza in Lewisport for many years. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert L. Stanley.
Minnie is survived by her husband of 60 years, James Jones; a daughter, Joann (Bob) Shyver; a son, Jack A. Jones; three grandchildren, Jessica (Ash) Wenmoth, Robert J. Shyver and Amanda Jones; several great-grandchildren; an aunt, Nora Renn; siblings Liz Hawkins, Vineta Flannigan, Georgia Rich, Alfreda Zimmer, Florine Treadway, Nora Craig, Robin Coble, Buddy Stanley, Loyd Stanley and Oley Stanley; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10 at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Minnie's family will be greeting friends on Tuesday from 4 until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport. Online condolences may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
